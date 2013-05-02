Drake Recording “Girls Love Beyoncé” [VIDEO]

Ever wonder what a recording session with Drake is like? The Toronto rapper answered that question by dropping a video of him in the studio creating “Girls Love Beyoncé.”

In a video posted on October’s Very Own, Drizzy can be seen working on the song’s lyrics on the fly with what appears to be singer James Fauntleroy sitting at the console. The YMCMB rapper, who we last saw surprising an American Idol contestant on live television, is also seen with a hookah in hand, which is being put to use.

Also, a not a single Blackberry is in sight.

Drake’s new album, Nothing Was The Same, is due in stores later this year.

No new friends, son. Watch Drake in creation mode in the clip below. Let us know what you think of “Girls Love Beyoncé” in the comments.

Photo: Vimeo