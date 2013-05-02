Kanye West Tweets Release Date For New Album

Stop the presses, Kanye West has tweeted. The future baby daddy of Kim Kardashian who currently mostly kicks it in Paris, while working on a new album, we hope, dropped the following gem to his almost 10 million followers around 9 a.m. today (May 2):

June Eighteen.

That’s it. That’s all. Certainly not as extensive or profoundly strange as his last flurry of tweets in January, but the day is just getting started.

Is it an album release date considering his new project is reportedly done? Maybe. The “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper is definitely appearing on Saturday Night Live‘s season finale on May 18, though.

Or wait, maybe it’s the baby’s official due date?

Carry on with your lives until we get more info, or if Yeezy tweets again.

—

Photo: Def Jam