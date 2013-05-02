Gucci Mane Released From Jail, Once Again

All you Gucci Mane stans can breathe a sigh of release. LaFlare is a free man…again…for now.

Reports TMZ:

Rapper Gucci Mane has just been released from jail in Georgia after spending nearly three weeks behind bars, TMZ has learned. As we reported, Gucci was arrested April 13th for a probation violation. He’s been in jail since. Gucci’s attorney, Drew Findling, tells us, the probation violation was triggered by a March 25th incident at an Atlanta nightclub … when Gucci allegedly bottled a clubgoer in the head, causing a massive gash. Gucci was charged with aggravated assault in connection with the incident. That case is still pending. He’s due in court later this month.

Although earlier reports said otherwise, it was Gucci going upside a soldier’s head with a champagne bottle that was the reason for his parole violation.

Coincidentally, or not, a new Gucci Mane song called “So Icey Part 2” was released on the Internets. Thus, the “Lemonade” rapper’s release is timely considering he has new mixtape, Trap House 3, is out May 21

Photo: Atlanta Journal-Constitution