Gucci Mane – “Thirsty” [VIDEO]

Gucci Mane doesn’t let stints at his reserved cell at the local jail hinder his musical output. LaFlare dropped “So Icey Part 2” before he got out the bing this week, and now drops the video for “Thirsty” off his Trap Back 2 mixtape.

In the visual, Gu-Wop deals with “thirsty @ss h0es” (his words, not ours) and we see a multitude of uncouth chicks, pickles and popcorns with a movie theater lobby as the setting.

Favorite Gucci Line: “That ain’t my kids and they blaming you for extra dough, they ain’t my kids but I game them all a Twinkie, though.” Also, according to Gu-Wop, having more kids than a trout makes a you a “”thirsty @ss h0e,” in case you were wondering.

On Thursday, May 2, the Atlanta rapper was released from the DeKalb County Jail where he was cell mates with Young Scooter. Both rappers were locked up for a parole violations.

Gucci’s latest mixtape, Trap House 3, is due out May 21. Watch the Cricket-directed video for “Thirsty” below.

Photo: YouTube