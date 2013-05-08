Gucci Mane Announces Chief Keef As Newest Member Of Brick Squad

You win some, you lose some. After unceremoniously falling out with Waka Flocka Flame, again, about a month or so back, Gucci Mane has added a new member to the Brick Squad. That would be Chicago rapper Chief Keef.

La Flare made the announcement via that vessel of all modern day Hip-Hop news delivery, Twitter. “Chief Keef newest member of Bricksquad 1017 bmg gbe mpa #turnup,” he tweeted.

“#WhatTimeItIs?1017,” responded Keef, via Instagram, after Gucci made the reveal. However, these is now word on whether or not Keef if officially signed to Gucci’s 1017 Brick Squad Records or if its just their cliques, GBE and Brick Squad, respectively, formally announcing their alliance. Gucci is signed to Warner Bros. while Keef is signed to Interscope.

Recently, Keef was seen kicking it in Paris, where he traveled to at the behest of Kanye West to record music presumable for Yeezy’s forthcoming new album. We’re going to assume that Keef will be taking a look at Gucci’s career as an example of what not to do when it comes to the Atlanta rapper’s penchant for kicking it in jail cells.

Gucci Mane’s latest mixtape, Trap House 3, is due out May 21. No word yet on whether or not Keef will be appearing on any songs.

—

Photo: Instagram