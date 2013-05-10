Gucci Mane ft. Trinidad James – “Guwop” [VIDEO]

Gucci Mane has increased promotional efforts for his street album Traphouse 3 since pushing the release date forward from July to May 21. With that, we receive a visual for “Guwop,” featuring Trinidad Jame$.

Different hues of blue and red make the video look similar to a bad trip. That could be the Atlanta rappers’ thing, because the duo seems to be enjoying themselves through the hysteria of a random house filled with women and rapper friends like Travis Porter.

Sonically, the song hones in on the trap sound Gucci tends to flourish on. Pair that with Jame$’ “Trinidad and Gucci Mane, I’m turnt up! F**ked up!” chants, and you’ve essentially got “Guwop” in a nutshell.

Gucci unveiled another potential Traphouse 3 jam with “Darker,” featuring recent Brick Squad recruit Chief Keef. We’ll know if the track will land on the project in a few weeks. Until then, lend your eyes and ears to “Guwop” below.

