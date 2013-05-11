Casey Veggies – “Money Don’t Buy Time” (Prod. By Lee Bannon) [LISTEN]

Much to the dismay of fans, Casey Veggies took to Twitter to reveal that his “PNCXX” Tour with Travi$ Scott would be postponed. Thankfully, the young MC softened the blow by liberating a new track called “Money Don’t Buy Time.”

The song features the Roc Nation managed MC spitting self-reflective lyrics about how he and his Peas and Carrots clique earned everything they have achieved. Veggies kicks a fast paced flow over the ambient sounds of Usher-sampling Lee Bannon production

Consider “Money Don’t Buy Time” to be a loose track, but feel free to check out the California native’s Life Changes if you’d like to hear a full project. Hear young Veggies air out the smooth cut below.

—

Photo: LRG