Hudson Mohawke Plays 2 Unheard Kanye West Songs [VIDEO]

Weeks have passed since Kanye West ambiguously tweeted “June Eighteen,” but signs infer that the rumored release date for his sixth studio LP could be just that. The most recent inference came courtesy of Very G.O.O.D. Beats signee Hudson Mohawke, producer of Cruel Summer standout “Bliss.”

Also an accomplished DJ, Mohawke spun two unreleased Yeezy tracks much to the surprise of attendees at Poland’s Free Form Festival last night. Luckily, this footage is much clearer than that from last week’s Met Gala. While the beats sound somewhat distorted, viewers will hear West spit gems like “There’s leaders and there’s followers but I’d rather be a d**k than a swallower.”

There’s no word on if the two unheard songs will appear on West’s forthcoming album, but sources say the project is reportedly complete. Hopefully, fans will know more after he appears on Saturday Night Live Saturday, May 18. See footage from Mohawke’s set below.

Photo: Rodrigo Ferrari