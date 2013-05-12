The Game ft. Lifestyle – “Hit The J” [VIDEO]

The Game, like many California MCs, has a well documented love for Mary Jane, but his girl doesn’t share the same affinity for greenery in the visual for Cool & Dre-produced track “Hit The J.”

The “Celebration” rapper tries to give a little peer pressure despite his girl’s refusal in the heavily filtered video. Fortunately, he finds a wingman in proud chiefer Lifestyle. Both MCs spit rhymes about smoking and the random encounters that follow while cruising the town in the west coast sun. In other words, you’ve undoubtedly seen this story before.

Fans will recognize the dated song from The Game’s 2012 mixtape California Republic. He also has a new tape on the way called Operation Kill Everything. No official date has been given for the project. See the treatment for “Hit The J” below in the mean time.

Photo: YouTube