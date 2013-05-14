Ace Hood ft. Lil Wayne – “We Outchea” [LISTEN]

Ace Hood can make a song for radio. That no one can deny. With “Bugatti” and its posse cut remix still tearing up the airwaves and clubs, the We The Best Music group rapper returns with another possible smash called “We Outchea.”

This track basically has every defining characteristic of a hit, and a little assistance from YMCMB superstar Lil Wayne only takes the record to the next level. A catchy chorus by Ace that chant’s “I made my way from the bottom and I’m grinding” and a knocking beat courtesy of Lee On The Beats have a hand in that too.

“We Outchea” is the official second single from Ace’s fourth studio album, Trials & Tribulations. Expect the project to arrive in stores July 16 via We the Best/YMCMB/Universal Records.

Think “We Outchea” will trump the success of “Bugatti?” Give the cut a listen below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo: Derick G