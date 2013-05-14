Kendrick Lamar Stars In Episode 2 Of J. Cole’s Born Sinner Series [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Last week J. Cole launched BornSinner.com to house personal selected content each week leading up to the release of Born Sinner, due out June 25. After honoring his recently retired mother in the inaugural episode of the Born Sinner vlog series, the Roc Nation artist returns with this week’s installment featuring a friend and fellow prolific lyricist in Kendrick Lamar.

The Compton MC narrates his story using fond memories of being a good kid in a mad city as source material, and drops a few gems in the process. A slideshow of candid photos capturing Lamar performing and getting his mind right prior to taking the stage can be seen as he speaks.

One highlight in Lamar’s tale detailed a conversation with a friend, who told him it would be a sin if he took the “easy way out” and decided not to speak for a greater purpose. The “B**ch Don’t Kill My Vibe” spitter understood, saying “Everybody can rap, but only a few get in these positions when they can really speak to a generation of people. When I listen to people like Cole, it’s that gift.”

Fans can expect BornSinner.com to feature more individuals who were not only instrumental to the “Power Trip” rapper’s forthcoming LP, but to his life. See Lamar speak in depth below.

