Drake Scores A Dozen 2013 BET Awards Nominations

The 2013 BET Awards are on the way, and the nominations are in. The official list of nominees was dominated by Drake, who leads the pack with 12 nominations. Drizzy is a popular guy, after all.

Drake is featured in the “Best Collaboration” category four times thanks to his standout verses on 2 Chainz’s “No Lie,” A$AP Rocky’s “F-cking Problems,” French Montana’s “Pop That” and Kendrick Lamar’s “Poetic Justice.” Lamar and 2 Necklaces come closest to Drizzy’s nomination greed with eights nods each.

The “Best Male Hip Hop Artist” category should be hotly contested between 2 Chainz, A$AP Rocky, Drake, Future and Kendrick Lamar. As “Best Female Hip Hop Artist,” it will lead to head scratching considering Azealia Banks hasn’t dropped her debut yet, Eve just about to drop her album while Nicki Minaj, Rasheeda and Rye Rye round out the category.

The 2013 BET Awards go down at the Nokia Theater in Los Angeles on June 30.

Check out the full 2013 BET Award Nominations list below.

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé

Tamar Braxton

Alicia Keys

Rihanna

Elle Varner

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Chris Brown

Bruno Mars

Miguel

Justin Timberlake

Usher

Best Group

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Mary Mary

Mindless Behavior

Slaughterhouse

The Throne (Kanye West & Jay-Z)

Best Collaboration

2 Chainz f/ Drake – No Lie

A$AP Rocky f/ Drake, 2 Chainz and Kendrick Lamar – Problems

French Montana f/ Rick Ross, Drake and Lil Wayne – Pop That

Kendrick Lamar f/ Drake – Poetic Justice

Justin Timberlake f/ Jay-Z – Suit & Tie

Kanye West f/ Big Sean, Pusha T and 2 Chainz – Mercy

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

2 Chainz

A$AP Rocky

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Azealia Banks

Eve

Nicki Minaj

Rasheeda

Rye Rye

Video of the Year

2 Chainz f/ Drake – No Lie

A$AP Rocky f/ Drake, 2 Chainz and Kendrick Lamar – Problems

Drake – Started From The Bottom

Drake f/ Lil Wayne – HYFR

Kendrick Lamar f/ Drake – Poetic Justice

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis f/ Wanz – Thrift Shop

Miguel – Adorn

Rihanna – Diamonds

Justin Timberlake f/ Jay-Z – Suit & Tie

Kanye West f/ Big Sean, Pusha T and 2 Chainz – Mercy

Video Director of the Year

A$AP Rocky & Sam Lecca

Benny Boom

Director X

Dre Films

Hype Williams

Best New Artist

Azealia Banks

Joey Bada$$

Kendrick Lamar

Trinidad Jame$

The Weeknd

Best Gospel Artist

Deitrick Haddon

Lecrae

Tamela Mann

Mary Mary

Marvin Sapp

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Halle Berry

Taraji P. Henson

Gabrielle Union

Kerry Washington

Best Actor

Don Cheadle

Common

Jamie Foxx

Samuel L. Jackson

Denzel Washington

YoungStars Award

Gabrielle Douglas

Jacob Latimore

Keke Palmer

Jaden Smith

Quvenzhané Wallis

Best Movie

Beasts of the Southern Wild

Django Unchained

Something from Nothing: The Art of Rap

Sparkle

Think Like A Man

Subway Sportswoman of the Year

Gabrielle Douglas

Brittney Griner

Candace Parker

Serena Williams

Venus Williams

Subway Sportsman of the Year

Victor Cruz

Kevin Durant

Robert Griffin III

LeBron James

Ray Lewis

Coca-Cola Viewers Choice Award

A$AP Rocky f/ Drake, 2 Chainz and Kendrick Lamar – Problems

Drake – Started From The Bottom

Kendrick Lamar – Swimming Pools (Drank)

Miguel – Adorn

Rihanna – Diamonds

Justin Timberlake f/ Jay-Z – Suit & Tie

Centric Award

Tamar Braxton – Love and War

Fantasia – Lose To Win

Miguel – Adorn

Nas – Daughters

Charlie Wilson – My Love Is All I Have

Best International Act: Africa

2Face Idibia (Nigeria)

Toya Delazy (South Africa)

Donald (South Africa)

Ice Prince (Nigeria)

R2Bees (Ghana)

Radio and Weasel (Uganda)

Best International Act: UK

Marsha Ambrosius

Estelle

Labrinth

Rita Ora

Emeli Sandé

Wiley

—

Photo: BET