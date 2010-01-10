Snoop Dogg Signs West Coast MC Mac Shawn 100 (Video Included)

Legendary West Coast, Bay Area rapper Mac Shawn 100 is getting back to business, with a brand new single, studio album, and a deal with Snoop Dogg and Priority Records.

The new album entitled Tha Bigg Fish, will boast features from Snoop Dogg, Daz Dillinger, Kurupt, E-40, and Turf Talk, amongst others.

The album is due for release later this year on Doggystyle/Priority, following Snoop Dogg being named Creative Chairman of the newly resurrected Priority Records last year by parent company EMI Music.

In preparation for the release, the new single “And U Do Know That” has been serviced, and is receiving support in clubs and at the mixshow level on radio.

The single is supported by a new video by noted director Dah Dah, with cameo appearances from DJ Quik, Too Short, Mistah FAB, Rappin 4-Tay, Daz Dillinger, and Snoop Dogg.

The Vallejo, CA bred emcee, whose first cousin is rap veteran E-40, has released several successful independent solo albums in the past, and has appeared on more than 70 projects, including E-40’s platinum selling album In a Major Way.

Mac Shawn 100 was also once signed to Death Row Records, appearing on the platinum selling album Chronic 2000 and Too Gangsta For Radio.

For more info on Mac, log on to http://www.macshawn100.com/. Peep the video for “And U Do Know That” and check Snoop introducing his new artist below:

Also peep “Party Don’t Stop” featuring Daz.