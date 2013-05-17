Juicy J – “Boss N***a” [LISTEN]

On Fridays, it’s customary to count down the hours until you’re free to gallivant the streets seeking imminent “turn up.” You can always count on Juicy J to drop a tune perfect for said occasion. His latest cut,”Boss N***a,” is less trippy than most of his releases, but proves to be worthy of multiple spins.

The Juiceman liberated the track via Twitter yesterday after what we’d imagine was a night of interesting activity. Nevertheless, the song jams and should be played at high decibels.

With Crazy Mike on the production, street bars like “I got them shooters on deck, AK’s with banana clips/ We ain’t bout that talking. You get smoked like cancer sticks,” dictate the cut.

Consider “Boss N***a” a loosie for your enjoyment, because it will not appear on the “Bandz A Make Her Dance” rapper’s forthcoming album Stay Trippy. Fans can expect the project to hit shelves July 2. Until then, check out Juicy’s lates release below.

Photo: YouTube