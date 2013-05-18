Kanye West – “New Slaves” [VIDEO]

Kanye West just may be a marketing genius. Last night, Yeezy sent out a rare tweet, revealing his new video for a song called “New Slaves” would be shown across the world. However, the clip wasn’t premiered via YouTube or Vevo, but projected on the sides of buildings.

“NEW SONG AND VISUAL FROM MY NEW ALBUM BEING PROJECTED TONIGHT ACROSS THE GLOBE ON 66 BUILDINGS, LOCATIONS @ KANYEWEST.COM,” read West’s tweet. His website provided addresses and times for when the video would be projected.

Stateside, the video appeared in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Miami. Other locales included Toronto, Sydney, Berlin and, of course, Paris

Plenty of Vines of the projection came in but the homie Mike Fresh nabbed the full clip. Watch below before it gets yanked off the net. Peep the lyrics after.

Tonight, Kanye West will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, which starts at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

My mama was raised in an era when/Clean water was only served to the fairer skin Doing clothes you would have thought I had help/But they wouldn’t be satisfied unless I picked the cotton myself You see its broke n—a racism/That’s that don’t touch anything in the store And there’s rich n—a racism/That’s that come here please buy more What you want a Bentley, fur coat and diamond chain?/All you blacks want all the same things Used to only be n—as /Now everybody play me Spending everything on that Alexander Wang/New Slaves [Hook] You see it’s leaders and it’s followers/But I’d rather be a d-ck than a swallower You see it’s leaders and it’s followers/But I’d rather be a d-ck than a swallower [Verse 2] I throw these Maybach keys/I wear my heart on my sleeve I know that we the new slaves/I see the blood on the leaves I see the blood on the leaves/I see the blood on the leaves I know that we the new slaves/I see the blood on the leaves They throwing hate at me/Want me to stay at ease F-ck you and your corporation/Y’all n—as can’t control me I know that we the new slaves/I know that we the new slaves I’m about to wild the f-ck out/I’m going Bobby Boucher I know that pussy ain’t free/You n—as pussy, ain’t me Y’all throwing contracts at me/You know that n—as can’t read Throw him some Maybach keys/F-ck it, c’est la vie I know that we the new slaves/Y’all n—as can’t f-ck with me Y’all n—as can’t f-ck with Ye/Y’all n—as can’t f-ck with Ye I move my family out the country /So you can’t see where I stay So go and grab the reporters/So I can smash their recorders Yeah they confuse us with bullsh-t/Like the New World Order Meanwhile the DEA/Teamed up with the CCA They tryna lock n—as up/They tryna make new slaves See that’s that private-owned prison/Get your piece today They prolly all in the Hamptons/Braggin’ ’bout they maid F-ck you and your Hampton house/I’ll f-ck your Hampton spouse Came on her Hampton blouse/And in her Hampton mouth Y’all ’bout to turn sh-t up/I’m ’bout to tear sh-t down I’m ’bout to air sh-t out/Now what the f-ck they gon’ say now?

—

Photo: YouTube