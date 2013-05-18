Kanye West – “New Slaves” [VIDEO]

Kanye West just may be a marketing genius. Last night, Yeezy sent out a rare tweet, revealing his new video for a song called “New Slaves” would be shown across the world. However, the clip wasn’t premiered via YouTube or Vevo, but projected on the sides of buildings.
“NEW SONG AND VISUAL FROM MY NEW ALBUM BEING PROJECTED TONIGHT ACROSS THE GLOBE ON 66 BUILDINGS, LOCATIONS @ KANYEWEST.COM,” read West’s tweet. His website provided addresses and times for when the video would be projected.
Stateside, the video appeared in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Miami. Other locales included Toronto, Sydney, Berlin and, of course, Paris
Plenty of Vines of the projection came in but the homie Mike Fresh nabbed the full clip. Watch below before it gets yanked off the net. Peep the lyrics after.
Tonight, Kanye West will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, which starts at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
My mama was raised in an era when/Clean water was only served to the fairer skin
Doing clothes you would have thought I had help/But they wouldn’t be satisfied unless I picked the cotton myself
You see its broke n—a racism/That’s that don’t touch anything in the store
And there’s rich n—a racism/That’s that come here please buy more
What you want a Bentley, fur coat and diamond chain?/All you blacks want all the same things
Used to only be n—as /Now everybody play me
Spending everything on that Alexander Wang/New Slaves
[Hook]
You see it’s leaders and it’s followers/But I’d rather be a d-ck than a swallower
You see it’s leaders and it’s followers/But I’d rather be a d-ck than a swallower
[Verse 2]
I throw these Maybach keys/I wear my heart on my sleeve
I know that we the new slaves/I see the blood on the leaves
I see the blood on the leaves/I see the blood on the leaves
I know that we the new slaves/I see the blood on the leaves
They throwing hate at me/Want me to stay at ease
F-ck you and your corporation/Y’all n—as can’t control me
I know that we the new slaves/I know that we the new slaves
I’m about to wild the f-ck out/I’m going Bobby Boucher
I know that pussy ain’t free/You n—as pussy, ain’t me
Y’all throwing contracts at me/You know that n—as can’t read
Throw him some Maybach keys/F-ck it, c’est la vie
I know that we the new slaves/Y’all n—as can’t f-ck with me
Y’all n—as can’t f-ck with Ye/Y’all n—as can’t f-ck with Ye
I move my family out the country /So you can’t see where I stay
So go and grab the reporters/So I can smash their recorders
Yeah they confuse us with bullsh-t/Like the New World Order
Meanwhile the DEA/Teamed up with the CCA
They tryna lock n—as up/They tryna make new slaves
See that’s that private-owned prison/Get your piece today
They prolly all in the Hamptons/Braggin’ ’bout they maid
F-ck you and your Hampton house/I’ll f-ck your Hampton spouse
Came on her Hampton blouse/And in her Hampton mouth
Y’all ’bout to turn sh-t up/I’m ’bout to tear sh-t down
I’m ’bout to air sh-t out/Now what the f-ck they gon’ say now?
—
Photo: YouTube