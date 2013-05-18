Juicy J – “Boss N***a” [VIDEO]

Talk about a speedy turn around. Juicy J liberated a loose track yesterday called “Boss N***a,” and follows up less than 24 hours later with its visual treatment.

This is less of a traditional music video, and more of a compilation of scenes featuring the Taylor Gang rapper engaging in trippy activity and performing.

There’s clearly no country for model behavior here, as Juicy J drinks Hennessy and Bombay Saphire from the bottle while rapping lines like “I got them shooters on deck, AK’s with banana clips/ We ain’t bout that talking. You get smoked like cancer sticks.”

Hip-Hop loves to see the Memphis rapper flourish in his natural element, so we’ll consider this vid a win. Unfortunately, the song will not appear on his solo debut Stay Trippy, due out July 2. We’re sure Juicy J has more in store on the project.

See the vid for “Boss N***a” below.

Photo: YouTube