Beyoncé Shares Photos Of Cuba Trip & Criticizes Pregnancy Rumors?

Beyoncé posted a message—which was quickly deleted from her Instagram—that criticized reports of her being pregnant with her second child with husband Jay-Z. What pics do remain are photos from her recent trip to Cuba to celebrate her fifth wedding anniversary. But of course the deleted message was seen by many, and saved, and it throws shots at the media.

The message that addressed the pregnancy rumors partly reads, “All I can do is sit back and laugh at all these low life people who have nothing better to do than talk about me.”

Ouch.

Needless to say one of Bey’s handlers probably told her that’s not the type of vitriol you should be sending the media’s way. Yesterday, E! Online reported that multiple sources confirmed that the singer was pregnant. The rumors of the bun in the oven caught fire when she arrived at the Met Ball wearing a Givenchy dress that hid her midriff, which in turn fueled all the speculation.

As for the photos of that controversial trip to Cuba, some of the flicks include a shot of her and some smiling children as well as one posing with her hubby. Check them all out, and the message she sent to the “low lifes,” in the gallery below.

There are no “do-overs” on the Internets.

—

Photos: Beyoncé, TMZ

