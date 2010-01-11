Beanie Sigel “Sons” Memphis Bleek

“Bleek you’re still with me. What did I say?/ The time is coming; you one hit away.” – Jay Z (Momma Loves Me)

There are some people in the world that know exactly how to play their position and are aware of when the time has come and gone. Others have the issue of not coming to grips with the fact that their 15 minutes of fame has come and gone and their presence is becoming more of an annoyance than a blessing.

As Beanie Sigel continues to wage his war and air out all of his issues with Jay Z, the rapper has now decided to pick on Memphis Bleek.

Already attacking him verbally on “Think Big”, Sigel has now discredited Bleek for his history in the industry and claims that the rapper was on the come up back in the day and is still on the come up. At no point has Bleek been able to establish himself and stand on his own two feet and has essentially lived in Jay’s shadow.

During an interview with The Source, the Broad Street Bully went in and proclaimed that with the Roc disbanded, Jigga’s protégé is now in a place where he might be most comfortable and he can start getting the attention again.

“I mean to me right now, that’s Jay young boy, that’s his lil’ man. Me, honestly, I think Bleek is happy haow things are right now. Because now he really gets to be Jay’s lil’ man and it’s evident, you can see it. It’s like he’s the last one who survived. He weathered the storm but the storm didn’t start with the break up, the storm started when Beanie Sigel got signed to the Roc. He was coming of age when I came. He’s still coming of age.”

Everybody remember Hov saying that Bleek was only one hit away, but clearly that hit never came to fruition as far as Beans is concerned.

How odd enough is that Jigga not only was looking to the best interests of his protégé as he was Sigel that seemed to be unwilling, and is still unable, to shake that street mentality which will forever hinder his true potential for success in the mainstream and achieving the dividends which seems to be the underlying issue whether it is admitted or not.

“Beans I ain’t tryin to change you, just give you some game/ To make the transition, from the street to the fame.”

The 15 minutes are over Beanie Sigel, what happened has already happened. If there was such an issue then you shouldn’t have waited 4 years to speak up. At this point, all the people hear is static.