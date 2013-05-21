Is Will Smith Teaming Up With Kanye West? [VIDEO]

What would the Fresh Prince sound like in 2013? Fans may find out sooner than later; Will Smith revealed that he and Kanye West have been recording new material in a brief interview with Hip Hollywood.

“I been messing around with Kanye,” said Smith. “We went into the studio a couple times, so I might get the bug. I’m not going to do it unless I’m truly inspired, but Kanye’s been pushing me a little bit.”

Some will recall that West was in Brazil enjoying the world famous Rio Carnival with his girlfriend Kim Kardashian and creating music, while his peers attended the 55th annual Grammy Awards. Photos from the excursion revealed that he connected with Smith while there, but the nature of their meeting was unknown until today.

In light of the unprecedented roll out for his sixth studio album, Yeezus, we wouldn’t be surprised if Smith made a cameo appearance in some capacity on the project. Actually, nothing West does at this point would be very surprising.

See Smith’s full interview below.

—

Photo: YouTube