Fat Joe Taking Gloves Off With “Darkside Volume 1” [Video Included]

“I try to give y’all the nice guy. I try to give y’all the pretty guy I try to go “Hello (Aloha)” You don’t want Fat Joe to do that so Imma have to do something that I’m an expert at and it’s called kill people.”

The music career of Fat Joe has been on a downward tailspin for quite some time. With his move down to Miami alongside Rick Ross, Lil Wayne and DJ Khaled, it feels as though everybody but Joe is actually finding a way to be successful.

With the release of J.O.S.E. pt. 2 and the lackluster response, Joe apparently has had enough of the nice guy persona and is returning to the gutter sound that he is most familiar with. The way he sees it, what’s the point in aiming for the radio when sales are reflecting his massive hits.

Bringing a new album, titled Darkside Vol. 1, Joe has stated that the upcoming release will change the game and the way rappers choose to approach their own body of work.

During an interview with MTV, the rapper broke down what is to come with his next project and how he felt it necessary to change the format.

“This new album is about to be the skeleton. We bout to change how every n*gga does their albums now. Watch. N*ggas gon have to come hard. That’s where it’s at. The way I figure it, you do all that pretty music and you making hit records and all that Shyte and you ain’t sellin no records anyway. You might as well do what your strength is.”

Referencing his own history and what he grew up around, he adds that it only makes sense at this point to pay respects to his beginnings and deliver the unadulterated version of Joe that makes no apologies and takes no prisoners.

“I come from Diggin In The Crates, Big L, Big Pun, I came from this hard Shyte. I’m not playing. The mask is off, the gloves is off.”

Well, seeing as though all of those Lil Wayne features wasn’t even giving the last albums a platform, it might actually be time to change it up and start in a new direction.

Listeners be careful. Remember what happened to 50 Cent.