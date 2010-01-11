Lloyd Banks Detained By Authorities For Beatdown…Victim Speaks [Audio Included]

Reports and further details have come to the surface as G Unit’s Lloyd Banks is now under police custody on assault and robbery charges after an incident that occurred Friday Night.

The rapper is being held by authorities in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada.

Allegations began to bubble Friday after Banks performed at Club NV. Sergeant Brag Finucan of the Waterloo Regional Police’s Criminal Investigations branch spoke with MTV and stated that Banks, real name Christoper Lloyd, had a verbal dispute with a promoter over receiving dividends for the performance along with a fee for his appearance.

According to reports, Banks and three other men assaulted road manager Chris Hines of Chris Hine/ Ultimate Entertainment and brutalized him to the point where he was hospitalized. Hines suffered some lacerations, although minor, along with a bruised eye and possible head trauma.

Speaking on the incident Saturday morning, the promoter confirmed the allegations and pointed the finger at Banks, along with his associates Nicklas Sloane, Shawn McGee and Tyrell Coopers, as the culprits behind his beating. In his account, they held him in his hotel room against his will, assaulted and robbed him.

The four men all appeared in from of the court Sunday afternoon and will make their next cameo within this week. The men are being charged with forceful confinement, aggravated assault and robbery. As of now,they are still within police custody.

Somebody needs to get Banks back in the lab. This would have never happened if he was recording an album.

The victim, Chris Hines, speaks on the incident.