Fabolous Pushes Back Loso’s Way 2 to July [VIDEO]

Fabolous has further delayed the release of his long-awaited album Loso’s Way 2. The Brooklyn native connected with Rap-Up fresh off the stage from a L.A. show on his “The Life Is So Exciting Tour” to make the announcement.

“We actually pushed back a little bit. We needed to handle some technicalities,” Fabolous explained. “We going to go about late July, I think either the 23rd or the 30th, but don’t get me to lying.”

This is unfortunate news for Fab’s fans, but on a positive note, the “Ready” rapper divulged tidbits of information on what listeners can expect to hear on the project.

“Just a little bit of growth. I’ma give you what I do and some collaborations here and there, but definitely some evolution as an artist, as a man, as a father, as a friend,” said Fabolous. “Just talking about some real sh-t and still doing what I do, giving you some witty lines, giving you some catchy stuff for the ladies. Just good music overall.”

The album will feature collaborations with Future, Young Jeezy, Rick Ross, Ne-Yo, 2 Chainz, and Trey Songz, who was present during the interview.

Loso’s Way 2 was originally slated to drop June 18 with Kanye West’s Yeezus, Mac Miller’s Watching Movies With The Sound Off and J. Cole’s Born Sinner. Now that day will be less strenuous on your pockets.

See the full interview below.

