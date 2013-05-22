Lil Scrappy Fails Drug Test, Heading To Rehab For Kush

The life of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta‘s Lil Scrappy is coming apart at the seams. The Atlanta rapper has failed a drug test and has admitted that he is addicted to kush. Also folks, Scrap is heading to rehab.

Reports TMZ:

Lil Scrappy believes he’s addicted to weed … and after failing a court-ordered drug test, the rapper will enter a rehab facility for treatment, TMZ has learned. Scrappy appeared in a Georgia courtroom moments ago, where officials revealed a urine test Scrappy took last week came back positive for marijuana. TMZ spoke with Scrappy’s lawyer, Mawuli Mel Davis, who tells us … the rapper will check into a rehab facility before June 16. Davis also tells us … Scrappy acknowledges he’s addicted to smoking weed. We broke the story … Scrappy was recently jailed for violating his probation back in March after a dispute over a different pee test. According to court officials, Scrappy tried to turn in a urine sample that was cold to the touch and may have been tampered with … and when asked to submit another cup, he refused.

To compound Scrappy’s struggle, his wages are being garnished for unpaid debt.

The rapper recently sent out a tweet aimed at his on again off again fiancee, and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta castmate, Erica Dixon. “Sorry to say the women n my life didnt put me on I put them on so how can they b richer than me , think people lol dnt listen to angry folks,” he tweeted on Monday (May 20). “I’m so regretful of even tryin to get married n puttin that girl onna show who tries to ruin their baby daddy life n he help build urs.”

Scrappy took to Twitter again today, asking for prayers before he saw the judge. Hey, at least he isn’t addicted to molly or coke. Just saying.

Photo: VH1