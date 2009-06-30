Jim Jones Extends The Olive Branch To Ma$e

In a strange turn of events, Jim Jones has decided to bury the proverbial hatchet with an old nemesis. On Monday, Jones called into New York’s Power 105.1 and used DJ Self to extend the olive branch, choosing to end his very public dispute with Pastor Mason “Ma$e” Betha.

The two men shared a time tested feud that transcended music and spanned several years. The Byrd Gang boss and Dipset co-founder said that his past aggressions and unwillingness to peacefully resolve his issues with his former comrade were due to his lack of maturity, a fact that he was very adamant about conveying with the utmost sincerity to Betha, whom was also on the phone.

“Hey man, that’s what’s up, I just wanted to tell you I tip my hat to you, “ said Jim Jones. “I apologize for everything I did when I was younger. What’s good Beth, what’s poppin’…, I just wanted to tell you I tip my hat to you. I apologize for everything I did when I was younger.”

Not a man of many words, the former Dipset capo ended the conversation as quickly as he started it, choosing to crown the moment with a timeless expression of unspoken feelings and love for his old friend and compatriot. “You already know Betha, it’s nothing but love,” added Jim.

Ma$e appears to preparing to make another journey into the world of Hip-Hop. Appearing on the remix to Drake’s “Best I Ever Had,” the former Bad Boy heavy weight lends an old school flow and validity to 2009’s Hip-Hop wonderkind.

“Mike passed away and it just lit a fire under me”, Ma$e said when explaining his reason for coming back. No word on any official tracks, mixtapes, or albums yet.