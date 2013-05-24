Fat Joe ft. Future – “Love Me Long Time” [LISTEN]

Fat Joe liberates a new single called “Love Me Long Time,” featuring the duke of the struggle falsetto Future. This smooth jam is the proper follow up to his previous release “Ballin’.”

Joey Crack has always had a knack for selecting stellar production, and this track is no different. Layered synth chords and knocking drums drive the cut. Well, that and Future Vandross‘ qualms when asking his lady “Can you love me for me?”

The Bronx rapper spits about introducing his woman to the good life, only for her to flipt the script on him when she got comfortable. “Oh you acting different? What you out here slipping?” asks Joe. After a while, it’s apparent that this girl didn’t love him for him.

There still isn’t any word on where all of this new material from the “Flow Joe” MC will land. For now, enjoy his latest collaboration below and be sure to support by purchasing it now on iTunes. As a bonus, we also provided footage of Joe speaking on his tax issues with Rapfix Live on the following page.

