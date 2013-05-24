Kanye West Freestyles On Tim Westwood Show In 2005 [VIDEO]

Tim Westwood went in the vault to unearth some classic footage of Kanye West freestyling on his show back in 2005. The video shows the Louis Vuitton Don rapping off the top of the dome for a well over 10 minutes. He briefly spits a few recognizable lines from Late Registration, which gives the inclination that this predates his second studio LP.

West raps on a few of his beats including The Game’s “Dreams,” Jay-Z’s “Encore,” and Common’s “The Corner.” Funny how each those are now considered classics, but at the time it was just Yeezy kicking rhymes overs some of his most recent work.

Freestyles from the G.O.O.D. Music head honcho come far and in between these days. Luckily, fans will have the opportunity to hear new material from West on his forthcoming album, Yeezus, due out June 18. He performed two songs from the project called “New Slaves” and “Black Skinhead” on Saturday Night Live last weekend. This was after he premiered the former on 66 buildings across the world the prior evening.

See more in the visual below.

—

Photo: YouTube