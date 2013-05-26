NFL Investigating If Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Improperly Signed Geno Smith

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports isn’t even six months old and it already may be in trouble with a pro sports league. The NFL is investigating whether the rapper/mogul didn’t follow proper protocol when it came to signing New York Jets rookie QB Geno Smith to his sports representation company.

Reports TMZ:

Jay-Z‘s foray into sports management has already hit a snag — the NFL is investigating whether the rap superstar violated league rules involving the recruitment New York Jets draft pick Geno Smith.

Jigga’s Roc Nation Sports signed Smith earlier this week and a photo of Smith with Jay-Z was posted to Instagram prior to the announcement. The problem is … league rules mandate that only NFLPA-certified agents may be involved in the recruitment of clients.

Also complicating matters … Smith’s adviser, John Thornton, was quoted as saying he was in meetings with Smith and Jay-Z, but later said he was misquoted.

It’s unclear what the punishment would be if the NFL determines Jay-Z acted improperly.