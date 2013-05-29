J. Cole Talks Writing Process For Born Sinner [VIDEO]

With Born Sinner just weeks away from releasing, J. Cole sat down with Fuse TV to discuss the writing process for his sophomore LP.

Cole revealed that a book titled The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron influenced his decision to write the lyrics for this album with pen and paper, rather than rely on technology.

The Roc Nation rapper says that the book “found him” about a year into the creative process for Born Sinner.

“About a year into making the album, I had all of this incredible material. It was flowing like a flood gate, but it hit a point when it stopped,” recalled The “Power Trip” spitter.

Cameron’s book influences its readers to write three pages freehand first thing that comes to mind each morning. “That opened up a lot of things, and I realized that I like writing stuff down better” said the “Nobody’s Perfect” MC, who spoke on the intimacy of writing.

Hear him speak more on penning his lyrics, what makes this project different from Cole World: The Sideline Story, and why good and evil are reoccurring themes in his career in the full interview below.

Photo: YouTube