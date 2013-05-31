Capital Cities ft. André 3000 – “Farrah Fawcett Hair” [LISTEN]

We live in a world where we’re more likely to hear trap raps than new material from André 3000. Sad, we know. As we approach the halfway mark of 2013, we receive the Outkast MC’s second sighting wax — a duet with Beyoncé from The Great Gatsby soundtrack came first — on a funky track by indie new wave group Capital Cities called “Farrah Fawcett Hair.”

Complex exclusively premiered the smooth cut, which features 3000 crooning a la The Love Below. Frank Tavares of NPR narrates the track. All in all, the song is pretty ill.

Lend an ear to “Farrah Fawcett Hair” below. If you like what you hear, that and more can be heard on Capital Cities’ upcoming LP, In a Tidal Wave of Mystery, due out June 4.

Also, be sure to say a prayer for the Atlanta native and his family. The “Rosa Parks” rapper lost his mother, Sharon Benjamin-Hodo, earlier this week.

Photo: Andrew H. Walker