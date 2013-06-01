J. Cole Announces “Dollar & A Dream” Tour [PHOTO]

J. Cole has a treat for his die-hard fans. With just weeks to go before his sophomore effort Born Sinner releases, the Roc Nation MC announces that he will embark on the “Dollar & A Dream” tour.

The “Ni**az Know” rapper will stop in 10 cities beginning June 11 in Miami, Fla. Other stops will be made in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Washington D.C., Houston, Detroit, Chicago, and Toronto.

Information on venues and times have not been provided, because these concerts are secret shows. The price of admission is only $1 and attendance will be on a first come first serve basis. In other words, we suggest that folks get their ears to the streets as soon as possible.

Photo: Dream Villain

