Kanye West Confirms Yeezus Artwork, Previews “Bound” Snippet [LISTEN]

The elusive Kanye West made a rare Twitter appearance last night to confirm the rumors surrounding the album packaging for Yeezus. We now know that the photo revealed by DJ Semtex yesterday will be the official cover, or lack there of, for his sixth studio LP.

There have been ample talks on how West would package the project. Initially, a photo of a gold bust servered in half was said to be the artwork. Rumors became more preposterous in recent weeks, and things almost came to head after an illustrated cover of Yeezy nailed to a “Y” shaped began circulating the Internets.

Yeezus will be enclosed in a clear jewel that will don a red sticker said to hold the tracklist. There will be no booklet.

This may be a collaboration between the G.O.O.D. Music frontman’s creative team, DONDA, and A.P.C. founder Jean Touitou. The latter is known for his minimalist approach to creating, and tweeted a flyer featuring the cover earlier in the week.

The art can be seen on West’s site (KANYEWEST.COM), which has been updated to play a 13-second snippet of a track said to be called “Bound.” Click below to hear the soulful cut.

—

Photo: Saturday Night Live

1 2Next page »