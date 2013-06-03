Lauryn Hill Either Evicted Or Moved Out Of New Jersey Mansion

What happened with Lauryn Hill and her residency at a New Jersey mansion is a matter of opinion and perspective. The jail bound singer has agreed to move out of a home in South Orange whose landlord sued her to get out citing unpaid rent.

TMZ reports:

Lauryn Hill is throwing in the towel in a bitter dispute with her landlords — just in time for PRISON — she’s finally agreed to vacate the NJ mansion after they sued her for eviction last month.

TMZ broke the story … Lauryn’s landlords accused the singer of failing to pay her rent in March, so they filed an eviction lawsuit against her.

Lauryn has since reached a settlement with the landlords, agreeing to pay $7,000 in rent and vacate by May 31st. It’s unclear if she’s gotten the hell out just yet.

Lauryn probably would have put up more of a fight, but she’s been ordered to report to prison for tax evasion by July 8 … so she won’t have to worry about room and board for a little while.