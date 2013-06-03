Lauryn Hill Either Evicted Or Moved Out Of New Jersey Mansion

What happened with Lauryn Hill and her residency at a New Jersey mansion is a matter of opinion and perspective. The jail bound singer has agreed to move out of a home in South Orange whose landlord sued her to get out citing unpaid rent.
TMZ reports:
Lauryn Hill is throwing in the towel in a bitter dispute with her landlords — just in time for PRISON — she’s finally agreed to vacate the NJ mansion after they sued her for eviction last month.
TMZ broke the story … Lauryn’s landlords accused the singer of failing to pay her rent in March, so they filed an eviction lawsuit against her.
Lauryn has since reached a settlement with the landlords, agreeing to pay $7,000 in rent and vacate by May 31st. It’s unclear if she’s gotten the hell out just yet.
Lauryn probably would have put up more of a fight, but she’s been ordered to report to prison for tax evasion by July 8 … so she won’t have to worry about room and board for a little while.
Although Hill seems to have paid back all the money she owed Uncle Sam, in early May she was nevertheless sentenced to three months in prison for failure to pay taxes. Shortly thereafter, it was revealed that she blamed part of her tax struggle on slavery.
Photo: AP