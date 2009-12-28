Producers Kadis & Sean Spearhead Audio Push

The hunt is on and Kadis & Sean are leading the pack as the next two-man production squad to take reign of the charts and the boardroom. Following the same path as legends like Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis and L.A. Reid & Babyface, Kadis & Sean laid their foundation first by building a brand knowing that when the foundation is set, everything else will follow.

Scoring a production deal with Geffen/Interscope Records as well as a label home for their Roz Records, Gary “Kadis” Spriggs and Sean Marshall first impressed Geffen/Interscope Records Chairman, Ron Fair. Knowing that talent is abundant in the music business but decades of success is rare, Kadis & Sean had a plan of action and knew the real players and shot callers are the ones that change the game.

Switching the rules and the role of a producer, the Boston duo is spearheading their brand with their breakout group Audio Push.

Already commanding an astounding radio and video presence with the certified hit “Teach Me How To Jerk” from Audio Push’s forthcoming debut on Geffen/Interscope, Sean explains,

“We are not beat makers. We define the word producer. We discovered Audio Push. We created that sound and a plan of action. We did the first, second and third single. Shopped the deal and made sure the image was right and marketing was in check. Then, we signed the deal and delivered a fully done project. You don’t have to sit around and wait at a label for three years for an artist to come out. You have a bunch of artists that just sit because they don’t have a team or engine behind them that can truly deliver a viable vision for these record companies. We delivered 80% of the project. That was our plan of action and so far it’s working in our favor.”

Rewards already received from this blueprint include becoming the go to guys for Geffen/Interscope and Atlantic Records’ artists. Further detailing his partner’s sentiments, Kadis adds,

“People say the music industry sales are down because of the economy but it’s not that. You look at pop and alternative music, they’re still selling records. So, my point is we recognize there is a lack of truth and feeling when it comes to music. So in order to be successful, one cannot be just creative in the sense of making a dope melody or a hot drum beat. You have to bring an artist to the table who can represent a movement, style or era. They have to embody something about them that truly anybody can identify with and want to identify with, whether or not they’ve got the number one single in the country.”

Audio PushWith a track record boasting an eclectic mix, Kadis & Sean have laid down smooth R&B melodies for artists like Donnell Jones and Young Steff to creating back drops for Lil Wayne and 50 Cent to spit fire to. Diversity and range also scored them major points on future powerhouses like Steph Jones while dedication to their craft bought them in to helm multi-talented KeKe Palmer’s debut album. Originally requested for one track for Palmer’s project, Kadis & Sean eventually helped the young siren find her sound.

Explaining their methods for creating stars who plan on having the same decade plus careers as they aspire to, Kadis declares,

“Our appeal and vision is to be able to stick to your artist and push forward and make sure that your artist has quality records that the public can truly aspire to. We basically deliver the full package. We’re not trying to change who the artist is, we’re just trying to give them what they need to be relevant and ahead of the pack today.”

Slow and steady wins the race, but the quality keeps you relevant. Hard work and bumps have given Kadis & Sean the drive to stay reaching for the top. With heat coming up on The Game and Gucci Mane as well as plans to step from behind the boards as the group The Chase, Sean asserts,