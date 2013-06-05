J. Cole Performs “Crooked Smile” For the First Time In NYC [VIDEO]

Last evening, J. Cole took the stage in front of a small, intimate crowd at iHeartRadio theater in NYC. Attendees were in for a treat, because it would mark the first time the Roc Nation MC would perform his TLC-assisted single “Crooked Smile.”

Backed by a live band, Cole introduced the melodic jam to those that had yet to hear the track. It didn’t take long for those folks to assimilate their chants with the individuals’ that were already privy to the catchy jam. If anything, the performance was an early indicator of the song’s hit potential.

“Crooked Smile” has the potential to trump the success of “Power Trip” due to its uplifting message and a rare appearance from the legendary group. In any case, both aforementioned records will appear on Cole’s sophomore effort Born Sinner, due out June 18.

See the footage from his iHeartRadio show below.

—

Photo: YouTube