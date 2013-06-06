CLOSE
Jay-Z Spotted In The Studio w/ Nas, Justin Timberlake & Timbaland [PHOTO]

The biggest non-secret in Hip-Hop is that Jay-Z is working on an album. There is no inkling of a release date yet, but Hova was spotted in the studio with Nas, Timbaland and Justin Timberlake

Jigga’s personal A&R, Lenny S, is the man that snapped the flick and shared it on Instagram, adding this caption: “JAY x JT x NAS x TIMBO Rat Pack shit. For some this is “Work”… For us it’s just Fun. #RocNation.” Other artists the “Change Clothes” rapper has been spotted with in the studio recently include Drake and Raekwon.

Jay-Z and Timberlake will kick off their Legends of the Fall stadium tour on July 17 in Ontario.

Check out the full flick and more pics of Jay-Z and his homies cooking up work in the gallery.

