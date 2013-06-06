Maintain Your Fresh: 10 Flicks Of Rappers Stuntin’ While Getting Haircuts [PHOTOS]

Keeping a fresh look is essential to any rapper’s bravado. Well, not always. But in most cases, MCs tend to sport a fresh look from head to toe. Most would agree that this isn’t possible without a proper haircut.

Men will tell you that few feelings compare to walking out a barber’s chair after grabbing a customary bi-weekly caesar. For the record, women also appreciate a well groomed fellow.

Throughout the years, rappers like Diddy have consistently spoken on the importance of keeping your hairline in tact — while clowning those that fall victim to struggle barber. Other artists have created staple looks based around their hair, a la Nas and his go-to tapered fade.

That and more can be seen in a gallery of your favorite Hip-Hop figures getting cleaned up below. Caution, some decisions are more risqué than others. Enjoy.

—

Photo: Tumblr

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »