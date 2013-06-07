LeBron James Covers NBA 2K14, Stars In ‘The Reign Begins’ Trailer

The 2013 NBA Finals kicked off last night (sorry, Miami), but before the game started, video game fans got a treat. 2K Sports released the trailer for the new NBA 2K14 basketball video game, which features LeBron James on the cover.

The spot starts with retired NBA player and analyst Steve Kerr conducted an interview with a player who is hiding his identity. It’s no big secret that it’s King James, who says he had to come forward because, “I’ve been watching them push the boundaries for years.”

NBA 2K14 will be in stores October 1 and you can pre-order the title, and earn a King James Bonus Pack, right here. Check out the highly anticipated video game’s cover below. Watch the full ‘The Reign Begins’ trailer on the flip

