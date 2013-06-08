Hit-Boy – “Jay-Z Interview Pt. 2” [VIDEO]

Last year, Hit-Boy stepped out as a MC with the Bink!-produced “Jay-Z Interview.” Much has changed for the G.O.O.D. Music affiliate since then, and he brings fans up to date with a visual for the sequel.

The concept behind the track stays true to the original. The “Goldie” producer outsources the beat from the creator of Rocko’s “U.O.E.N.O.,” Childish Major.

Videographer Jelani Fresh also lends his lens once again. Viewers are given a look at Hit-Boy’s journey through a compilation of footage capturing his accomplishments.

One heartfelt moment comes when we see young Chauncey receive his Grammy for producing “N***as In Paris.”

Shots of Hit-Boy in the studio with artists like Common, M.I.A., and Robin Thicke should answer those questioning whether or not the California native’s productivity has slowed down.

In recent months, the producer-rapper has been steadily working behind the scenes to build his HS87 clique as a brand. Be sure to lend an ear to their All I Ever Dreamed Of project.

See the treatment for “Jay-Z Interview Pt. 2” below. The audio can be found on the following page.

