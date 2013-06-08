Beyoncé Kicks Back With Blu Ivy In A Jacuzzi [PHOTOS]

Last week, Beyoncé shared photos of her and hubby Jay-Z kicking it in Berlin, sipping on fine vino. This week, the “Grown Woman” singer is seen kicking it with Blue Ivy in a jacuzzi.

It looks like Bey is taking advantage of some down time before continuing her Mrs. Carter Show world tour at the end of the month. She also shares a couple of make up free shots, including one where she preps to go on a bike ride, in a locale that sports a lot of grass and palm trees.

Still no word on when Beyoncé will get around to dropping that new album, or a proper single. For now, check out the pics in the gallery.

—

Photos: Tumblr

