Kevin Durant Leaves Current Agent To Join Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports

Looks like Kevin Durant is making some major moves after his shortened playoff run this year. Reportedly, the perennial NBA All-Star has left his longtime agent and is looking to sign to Jay-Z’s ever growing Roc Nation Sports.

“Kevin Durant is leaving Landmark Sports. Sources expect him to join Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports,” tweeted Liz Mullen of Sports Business Journal a couple of days ago. She followed up yesterday (June 8) with, “Kevin Durant has left his agent. Multiple sources expect him to join Jay-Z’s @RocNation Sports.

Landmark Sports, is run by Rob Pelinka. Fans of the Fab 5 days may remember the name since he was as a Michigan shooting guard during those times.

Pelinka confirmed that Durant has left his agency but reps stopped short of confirming that he will be joining the Roc. “We are honored and blessed to have worked on behalf of Kevin, for a brief period of time,” said Pelinka via a press statement. “He is an amazing person & athlete, and we are proud of our work and service towards advancing his brand in a manner that reflects the mutual qualities we share with Kevin. We wish him nothing but success in his future endeavors.”

Although Landmark Sports lost a marquee client in Durant, they still rep a number of NBA players including Kobe Bryant, Andre Iguodala and James Harden.

There has been no comment from Roc Nation Sports or Durant, yet.

Let us know what you think of KD5’s move in the comments.

—

Photo: Twitter