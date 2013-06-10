Kanye West Debuts Music From Yeezus At Governors Ball [VIDEO]

Fans didn’t need to be in NYC to witness the wave Yeezus season made during the last night of the Governor’s Ball festival. Kanye West took the stage in typical fashion (a day after his birthday, by the way), and came bearing audible gifts from his ambiguous, but highly anticipated sixth studio album.

Social media —namely Vine— was the hub to see West perform new material from the project. Fortunately, longer and clearer visuals have since surfaced. Shout out to Normal Mag for that.

In addition to previously heard songs “Black Skinhead” and “New Slaves,” the G.O.O.D. Music general performed one he debuted earlier in the year titled “On Site,” the highly discussed “I Am A God,” and an untitled cut with a ridiculous beat.

Those songs came sporadically during a set filled with hits and a few rants. Remember that this is Kanye we’re talking about.

Nevertheless, if this was a test run for Yeezus, the Louis Vuitton Don passed with flying colors. Hit the jump to see a gallery of what you missed at Governor’s Ball.

—

Photo: Ebru Yildiz

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »