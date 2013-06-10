Kendrick Lamar & Nas Perform At Governors Ball [VIDEO]

Kanye West may have stole the show at Governors Ball Sunday night, but he wasn’t the only superstar to represent Hip-Hop at the annual festival. A day prior (June 8), rising star Kendrick Lamar and legendary Queensbridge native Nas took the stage at the jam packed Randall’s Island venue.

The Compton MC performed a list of noteworthy tracks from his critically acclaimed debut good kid, m.A.A.d city and features verses like A$AP Rocky’s “F**kin’ Problems.” He even dug into his discography to reintroduce “P&P 1.5” from his breakout 2010 mixtape, Overly Dedicated.

Nas pleased fans by running through a set of songs that included “It Ain’t Hard To Tell” and “Represent” from his undisputed classic album Illmatic, “No Introduction” from his Grammy nominated project Life is Good, and more.

See both MCs kill in the performance footage on the following pages.

Photo: Ilya S. Savenok

