Drake Introduces FIFA 14 At E3 [VIDEO]

Drake introduced Electronic Arts’s soccer video game FIFA 14 at the E3 conference yesterday (June 10).

Actually, the “Started From The Bottom” rapper introduced EA Sports’ Senior Vice President Matt Bilbey. Nevertheless, the Toronto native’s love for the game is legit. If you kept up with the hilarious “No New Friends” meme, one of the photoshopped pics that Drizzy shared on his own Instagram was his Dada rocking photo juxtaposed in a soccer game with the caption “FIFA God.”

“My passion for soccer runs deep, and my respect for the team behind FIFA is just as deep. When I play the game I can only think about what the development team behind the game are doing to make the FIFA I love even better,” says Drake.

Okay, that was kind of over the top. But surely the check that EA cuts to get him there warranted such words. Check out the footage below.

Photo: YouTube