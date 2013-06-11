Freddie Gibbs ft. Problem – “One Eighty Seven” [LISTEN]

Freddie Gibbs feels like people —including his former boss Young Jeezy— counted him out. We agree that he doesn’t receive nearly the credit he deserves for his contributions to street Hip-Hop, but this could all change with is forthcoming album, ESGN.

We receive an official offering from the independent project with “One Eighty Seven.” Gangsta Gibb‘s tale has nothing to do with murder or an undercover cop, though.

Instead, the former CTE rapper dedicates this track to women that have a special gift in their neither region. Compton native Problem assists with a verse featuring anecdotes about his run ins with said young ladies.

The duo deliver rhymes over a sleepy, but melodic beat by budding producer Sap.

We give this heater our stamp of approval. “One Eighty Seven” and more can be heard on ESGN when it releases July 9.

Until then, stream the cut below.

Photo: Pitchfork