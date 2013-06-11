Asher Roth – “Pass The Dutch” & “Numbers” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

In case you were wondering, yes, Asher Roth is still rapping. The “I Love College” rapper is prepping The Greenhouse Effect Vol. 2 and drops the latest cut from the project “Pass The Dutch.”

Mr. Roth gets busy over Missy Elliot’s “Pass The Dutch” instrumental. Also, over the weekend the Pennsylvania rapper dropped a cut called “Numbers.” On that one, he flows over the instrumental to Pusha T’s “Numbers On The Board.

The Greenhouse Effect Vol. 2, the sequel to his breakthrough mixtape, is due out sooner than later. Listen to and download “Pass The Dutch” below do the same for “Numbers” on the next page.

This guy can definitely spit, but are you still checking for Asher Roth? Let us know in the comments.

—

Photo: YouTube

1 2Next page »