Curren$y ft. Trinidad Jame$ – “Killers” [LISTEN]

Curren$y is a one-man factory when it comes to creating music. Count up the amount of material he’s released since the top of the year if you don’t believe us. Spitta returns today with a new track featuring Trinidad James$ called “Killers.”

This release falls in line with the mellow tunes we’re accustomed to hearing from the New Orleans rapper.

“Couple killers in my house smoking on killer/ Riding with my killer and my broad killer,” chants the chorus. Meanwhile, the ATLien calls himself Deacon James and gives his best Pastor Kerney Thomas impersonation with a verse full of playeristic quotables.

Consider this cut to be a freebie, but knowing Curren$y, a new project will be in the works much sooner than later. Until then, lend and ear to “Killers” below.

