Joey Bada$$ – “95 Til Infinity” [LISTEN]

Sorry to be the bearers of bad news, but Joey Bada$$ will no longer release his Summer Knights EP today as originally planned. Fret not fans. This dark cloud has a silver lining, because the project will now drop July 1 as a free full-length album. We receive another sampling today with “95 Til Infinity.”

The young Brooklynite raps with an aggressive tone —we hear a bit of Onyx in his delivery— over a mellow soul loop by producer Lee Bannon.

This for my n***as that’s lined with queens like Nefertiti/ Waking up to pyramids and big kitties/ Gold soul theory, but what is life really,” raps Joey.

If this is just a loose track, we can only imagine what the “Survival Tactics” lyricist has in store for his debut studio album, B4.DA.$$. Expect that some time in the fall.

See the artwork for Summer Knights on the following page. Listen to “95 Til Infinity” below.

—

Photo: GFC

1 2Next page »