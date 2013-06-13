Migos – Young Rich Ni–as Mixtape [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Migos, the young trio from ATL drops the YRN mixtape to start off the summer. Standing for “Young Rich Ni–as,” they are making a name for themselves as upstarts in the A.

The project is 19 tracks deep and they are assisted throughout by many familiar names. The Trap God Gucci Mane croons on “Dennis Rodman” while Trinidad James and Riff Raff contribute their lyrical humor on “Out Da Gym.” Soulja Boy reminds us that he can spell his name quite clearly and produces on the remix to “We Ready.”

As for the production, Zaytoven, Dun Deal, Mercy, Phenom Da Don and Stackboy Twuan, all contribute contribute beats.

One of Migo’s members, Offset, is currently incarcerated, so you can definitely tell they are motivated to not go down the same path. Undoubtedly, there are many ways to make it out of the hood, yet they chose this one. They are gaining support and traction and it will be interesting to see how far they go.

Check out and download the Young Rich Ni–as mixtape below.

—

Photo: Migo