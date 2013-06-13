Future Covers The Source Magazine [PHOTO]

Birdman, DJ Khaled, and Ace Hood appeared on the first of two covers for the June/July issue of The Source. Today, the iconic magazine reveals the second featuring Future.

Can’t say that this honor isn’t well deserved. The Atlanta native is having a stellar run because of highly lauded tracks like “Karate Chop.” In fact, he’s lent a hand to a pair of the aforementioned MCs latest efforts with choruses on Birdman’s “Tap Out” and Ace’s “Bugatti,” respectively.

Future is now prepping his sophomore studio album Future Hendrix, due out later this year.

He sat down with MTV to discuss his forthcoming LP and feelings on gracing the front of the illustrious publication. See a brief synopsis of what to expect from the Epic signee in his sit down with The Source below.

He also dishes on his “awesome relationship” with Ciara and wonders how her feud with Rihanna affected their “Loveeeeeee Song” collaboration. Future felt the song should’ve been a single. “We never shot a video, we never performed it. I don’t know whether it was because of that situation or if just the time hasn’t come up.

Find Future’s cover and his interview with MTV on the following pages.

