Big K.R.I.T. – “What You Know About It” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Big K.R.I.T. comes through with a new cut called “What You Know About It.” The track is actually the result of a contest involving VIBE and McDonald’s.

The BigMix contest called for producers to submit original tracks for the opportunity to collaboriate with the King Remembered In Time. VIBE picked the 10 best submissions, who where tasked with remixing the Mississippi rapper’s “Money On The Floor” records. After a couple of rounds, when all was said and done, Foreign Allegiance won the competition and the result is “What You Know About It.”

The Michigan-based production team hooked up a grooved that features winding synth, snapping drums and moody bass. The ideal track for K.R.I.T. to spit his game to. King Remembered In Time is the Def Jam MC’s latest mixtape.

Listen to and and download “What You Know About It” below.

Photo: YouTube